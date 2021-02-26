96,128 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 10.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,032. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.

