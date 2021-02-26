AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. 6,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,897. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.