Aave Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $531.82 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,759 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

