AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,130.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $419,920.70 and approximately $12,130.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

AAX Token Token Trading

