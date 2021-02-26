Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,360.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.66), with a volume of 282115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

