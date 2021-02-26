Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

