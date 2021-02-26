Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.00

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.98, with a volume of 13617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACIA shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,982 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,172,000 after buying an additional 149,357 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 455,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

