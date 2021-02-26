Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,649,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,536,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $349.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 551,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 540,537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acacia Research by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 93,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

