Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 2,035,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,278. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.