ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,172. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

