Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.37 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.