ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

