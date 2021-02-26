ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. ACM Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ACMR traded down $12.09 on Friday, hitting $97.16. 419,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.49 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $144.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670 in the last three months. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

