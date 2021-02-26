Actinium Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $524,906.38 and approximately $55,544.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,868,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.