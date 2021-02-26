Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years.

Acushnet stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 360,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,792. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

