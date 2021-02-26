Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

