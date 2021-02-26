Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 913,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $857.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

