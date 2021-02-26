Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 6.7%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. 949,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,210,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $857.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.