Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 in the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 560,490 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 503,675 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

