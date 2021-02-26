Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

ADUS traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,476. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

