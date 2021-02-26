AdEx Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.