adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $277.95

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €277.95 ($327.00) and traded as high as €294.50 ($346.47). adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at €288.70 ($339.65), with a volume of 417,063 shares changing hands.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €277.95.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

