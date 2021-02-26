ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

