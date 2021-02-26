Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 35.4% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 119.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.65. 117,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

