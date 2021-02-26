Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.52. 127,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

