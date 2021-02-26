ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,306,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

