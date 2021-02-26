ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.20 Million

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report sales of $126.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $114.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $559.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.