Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP opened at $160.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

