Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF remained flat at $$2.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

