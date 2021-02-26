Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.41. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$17.36, with a volume of 259,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

