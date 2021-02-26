Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.02 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $9,512.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00453472 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

