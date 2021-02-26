Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Million

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $21.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.77 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $118.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

