Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 64,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

