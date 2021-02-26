Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading 16.3% Higher

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price traded up 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.39. 1,646,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 774,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

