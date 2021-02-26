Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

