Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,133,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,361,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

