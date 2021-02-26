Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $47.44. Approximately 1,153,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 750,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

