Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 144,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

