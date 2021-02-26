AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,313.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $60,313.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

