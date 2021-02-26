Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

ATSG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 805,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

