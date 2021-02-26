Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $24.29 on Friday, reaching $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,215,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,380. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.35.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

