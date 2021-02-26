Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

EADSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. Airbus has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $132.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

