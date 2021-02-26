Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,037. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

