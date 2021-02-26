Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 7,340,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.11.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

