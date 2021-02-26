Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Down 2.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.93. 62,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

