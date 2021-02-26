Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 6.3%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.10. 6,503,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,255,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

