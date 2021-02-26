Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 214,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,086. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $665.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

