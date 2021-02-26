Alchemy Pay Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $1.57 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00254719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00102094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

