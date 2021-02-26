Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

