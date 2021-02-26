Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 933,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

